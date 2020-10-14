Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.83. 289,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The stock has a market cap of $828.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.96. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $309.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

