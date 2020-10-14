Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $278,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

