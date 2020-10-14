Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $212,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,870 shares of company stock worth $33,989,752 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

