Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

MSFT stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

