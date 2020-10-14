Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.