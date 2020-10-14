Richard Eyre Acquires 5,000 Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) insider Richard Eyre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of $458.84 million and a P/E ratio of -187.41.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NFC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.