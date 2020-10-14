Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

