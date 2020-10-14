Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.46. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

