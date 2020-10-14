RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

