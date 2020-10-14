RFG Advisory LLC Sells 591 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $17,995,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.93. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

