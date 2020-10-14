RFG Advisory LLC Sells 397 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 59,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.