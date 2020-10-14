RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

RF stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

