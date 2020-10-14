RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95.

