RFG Advisory LLC Sells 148 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after purchasing an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

