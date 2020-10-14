RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AFLAC by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

