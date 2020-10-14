RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $28.89 on Tuesday, reaching $3,471.82. The stock had a trading volume of 204,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,772.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

