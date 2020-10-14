RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,763,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,605,000 after purchasing an additional 291,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

