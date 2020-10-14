RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.