RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.54 and a 200-day moving average of $304.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.