RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 904,747 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,685.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 571,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

