RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 20,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 220.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

