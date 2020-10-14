RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

