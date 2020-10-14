RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

