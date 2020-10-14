RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $471.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

