RFG Advisory LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 448.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 128.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45.

