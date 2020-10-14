RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VF by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in VF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 boosted their target price on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

