RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 150.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

SIZE stock opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74.

