RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

