RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,249,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

