RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Watsco by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Watsco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

