RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

