RFG Advisory LLC Buys 150 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

