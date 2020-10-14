RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 828.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

