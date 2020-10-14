RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 1,193,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

