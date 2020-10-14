RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,418 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

