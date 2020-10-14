RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,569 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

