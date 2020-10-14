Reviewing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Astrotech and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 27.69 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.04 billion 2.30 $334.41 million $0.58 41.50

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrotech and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 3 13 0 2.81

Avantor has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Avantor beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

