Reviewing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.64 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.11% -63.34% -56.30% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Summary

Akerna beats Glory Star New Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

