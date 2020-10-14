Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.09.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS opened at $352.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.44. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $353.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

