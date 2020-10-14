Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 8,345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

