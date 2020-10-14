Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 19,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

