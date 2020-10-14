Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.13. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

