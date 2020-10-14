Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.00 and its 200-day moving average is $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.