Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

