Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

