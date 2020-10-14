Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

