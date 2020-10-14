Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

