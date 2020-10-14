Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,939 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of -268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

