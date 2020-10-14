Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.