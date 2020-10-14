REAL Hits One Day Volume of $542.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. REAL has a market capitalization of $726,957.73 and approximately $542.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and Bancor Network. During the last week, REAL has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00095603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01483858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152656 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

